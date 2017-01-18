‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan, after their historic win over Australia at Melbourne, are eying an unexpected lead in the series as they head to Perth for the third ODI, especially in the absence of pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.
Former chief selector and Test batsman Haroon Rasheed feels Pakistan have a really good chance of claiming the series if they keep their consistency.
“Pakistan right now are in a commanding position but playing at Perth will not be easy since the pitch there has bounce in it,” Rasheed told The Express Tribune. “Our players have the potential to beat the Australian team but my main concern is with their mindset.”Rasheed observed that Pakistan in the second ODI came out with a better frame of mind. “A skill of a player remains the same but the mindset can change the result of a game.”
The 63-year-old advised the players to focus on the next match. “Doesn’t matter whether you won or lost the last match, you should forget its result and concentrate on the next match.”
Rasheed also said that the experience in the team is really helping the players. “Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik’s presence matter a lot and their performances even more so,” he said. “If the young players see the seniors perform then they get inspired to do more.”He also pointed out who Pakistan’s main player should be in the third ODI. “Sharjeel Khan is good at cut and pull shots, so he should be their main batsman at Perth. If he scores some quick runs then Pakistan can win,” he said, adding that the spinner are doing a great job, especially Imad Wasim.The team’s current make-up also pleased Rasheed. “Pakistan right now have six top-order batsman and six bowlers, which is a very good ratio for ODIs,” he said. “If Hafeez, who is a great leader of the team, succeeds in making the right combination then Pakistan will win easily.”He also feels Australia will be relying heavily on their own hard-hitting left-handed opener David Warner. “They will be facing trouble in fielding the right combination and they are left with an inexperienced side, but still they will fight back and Pakistan have to be ready for that,” he said.
Rasheed also feels Pakistan must restrict the hosts to within 250 if Australia bat first. “Once the opposition cross 270, Pakistan find it difficult to chase the target,” he said.
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
