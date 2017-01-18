Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter

Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 18, 2017 In News Comments Off on Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Pakistan did not know about Bin Laden’s whereabouts Munter

DAVOS: Former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter on Wednesday said Pakistan was unaware al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was residing in Abbottabad but the incident deepened mistrust between Islamabad and Washington. “Those who claimed that Pakistan knew about the whereabouts of bin Laden were wrong,” said Munter, who is currently president of East-West Institute, a non government organisation working for conflict resolution, while speaking at a dinner hosted by chairman Pathfinder Group in honour of former army chief General Raheel Sharif. Dr Shakil Afridi will neither be freed nor handed over to US: law minister In 2011, the US raided a compound near a military academy in Abbottabad to hunt down the al Qaeda leader who had been accused of masterminding the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The former envoy said that the killing of the al Qaeda leader inside Pakistan further deepened mistrust between both the countries. “Terrible mistakes were made due to deep mistrust,” he added. – Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan’s problems: Gen Raheel
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Edward Snowden can stay until 2020: Russia
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions