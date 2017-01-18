It is a pity that no government worth its salt in this country since its inception in 1947 has been sincere in strengthening various state institutions like the executive,police,criminal investigation departments,railways,judiciary, etc etc;on the contrary the wings of these institutions were clipped and they were made handmaiden of the ruling government. What the rulers of this country did with the state apparatus was quite the opposite of what the founder of the nation had in his mind. As back as in 1948 he had categorically declared that the government servants should be answerable only to the law of the land,they should keep the interests of the state close to their hearts and should never obey illegal orders of the ruling governments which are transitory in nature.
Bhutto was the first politician who made an organised attempt to create a dent into the structure of the civil service making it completely subservient to the whims and caprices of the sitting governments. He was,Infact,the first politician who had suggested to his ‘daddy’Ayub Khan that the deputy commissioner of a district should be Secretary General of the Convention Muslim League also. The rulers who followed him were also no sincere to the building up of state institutions. Today the ground position is such that jobs and services in the public and private sectors are mostly sold to the highest bidder or the politicians have a big say in the recruitment of their blue eyed boys to them. Small wonder the quality of public services has fallen down considerably. The biggest issue of this country is the lack of good governance which is adversely affecting the general public. There is a complete breakdown in law and order. No state institution seems to be working properly.
Lack of good governance
It is a pity that no government worth its salt in this country since its inception in 1947 has been sincere in strengthening various state institutions like the executive,police,criminal investigation departments,railways,judiciary, etc etc;on the contrary the wings of these institutions were clipped and they were made handmaiden of the ruling government. What the rulers of this country did with the state apparatus was quite the opposite of what the founder of the nation had in his mind. As back as in 1948 he had categorically declared that the government servants should be answerable only to the law of the land,they should keep the interests of the state close to their hearts and should never obey illegal orders of the ruling governments which are transitory in nature.
Bhutto was the first politician who made an organised attempt to create a dent into the structure of the civil service making it completely subservient to the whims and caprices of the sitting governments. He was,Infact,the first politician who had suggested to his ‘daddy’Ayub Khan that the deputy commissioner of a district should be Secretary General of the Convention Muslim League also. The rulers who followed him were also no sincere to the building up of state institutions. Today the ground position is such that jobs and services in the public and private sectors are mostly sold to the highest bidder or the politicians have a big say in the recruitment of their blue eyed boys to them. Small wonder the quality of public services has fallen down considerably. The biggest issue of this country is the lack of good governance which is adversely affecting the general public. There is a complete breakdown in law and order. No state institution seems to be working properly.
About Mazhar Ali Shah
Related posts
Americans aren’t trusted friends
January 17, 2017
Superfluous state institutions
January 16, 2017
A befitting reply to Chappel’s unwarranted remarks
January 15, 2017
Adulteration of foodstuffs
January 14, 2017