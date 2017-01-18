Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Comment » Lack of good governance

Lack of good governance

Posted by : Mazhar Ali Shah Posted date : January 18, 2017 In Comment Comments Off on Lack of good governance
Lack of good governance
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

It is a pity that no government worth its salt in this country since its inception in 1947 has been sincere in strengthening various state institutions like the executive,police,criminal investigation departments,railways,judiciary, etc etc;on the contrary the wings of these institutions were clipped and they were made handmaiden of the ruling government. What the rulers of this country did with the state apparatus was quite the opposite of what the founder of the nation had in his mind. As back as in 1948 he had categorically declared that the government servants should be answerable only to the law of the land,they should keep the interests of the state close to their hearts and should never obey illegal orders of the ruling governments which are transitory in nature.
Bhutto was the first politician who made an organised attempt to create a dent into the structure of the civil service making it completely subservient to the whims and caprices of the sitting governments. He was,Infact,the first politician who had suggested to his ‘daddy’Ayub Khan that the deputy commissioner of a district should be Secretary General of the Convention Muslim League also. The rulers who followed him were also no sincere to the building up of state institutions. Today the ground position is such that jobs and services in the public and private sectors are mostly sold to the highest bidder or the politicians have a big say in the recruitment of their blue eyed boys to them. Small wonder the quality of public services has fallen down considerably. The biggest issue of this country is the lack of good governance which is adversely affecting the general public. There is a complete breakdown in law and order. No state institution seems to be working properly.

Tags

About Mazhar Ali Shah

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan’s problems: Gen Raheel
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Edward Snowden can stay until 2020: Russia
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions