Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 18, 2017 In News Comments Off on Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

FILE - Taliban suicide bombers stand guard during a gathering of a breakaway Taliban faction, in the border area of Zabul province, Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD, January 18: Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj has asked the Afghan leadership to review their “fragmented” approach to peace talks with the Taliban on ending the resilient insurgency.
“A lack of political consensus and prevailing ambiguity in Afghanistan about whether to treat Taliban insurgents as terrorists or stakeholders in national politics has blocked internationally-backed efforts to start peace talks between warring Afghan sides,” Sartaj told VoA in an interview. “Their approach to talks with the Taliban is very, very fragmented. We want the (Afghan) government of national unity to succeed, to establish its writ, we want them to send a clear signal to the Taliban and other groups that the whole world wants them (insurgents) to talk (to Kabul) and solve the problem because nobody wants fighting in Afghanistan to continue.” The adviser, while asking Kabul to stop blaming Islamabad for the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to prevent the use of its soil against Afghanistan. “I think they will come under greater pressure and so, if serious negotiations begin in 2017 that will be our best hope for peace in Afghanistan,” said Sartaj. “The Taliban may not be able to capture (the) bulk of Afghanistan or the capital or any other (major urban) place but they can carry on insurgency for a very long time and the people of Afghanistan do need peace as early as possible.”-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan’s problems: Gen Raheel
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Edward Snowden can stay until 2020: Russia
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions