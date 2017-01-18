Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz

Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 18, 2017 In News Comments Off on Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz

DAVOS, January 18: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all outstanding disputes with India. He said Pakistan is concerned over the recent developments in occupied Kashmir and the gross human rights violations by the Indian forces particularly in the wake of extra judicial murder of Burhan Wani. Nawaz Sharif said International Community should take notice of the gravity of the situation and call on India to respect human rights of the people of Kashmir and implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.
Swiss President Doris Leuthard called on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Davos on Wednesday.
Swiss President Doris Leuthard said Pakistan has made great progress in economy despite different challenges faced by it.
The Swiss president said Pakistan is progressing on the right track and we appreciate its economic roadmap. She also appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts towards promoting stability in Pakistan and the regno.
She said that Swiss companies are more than willing to work in Pakistan in such a positive and enabling environment. She said we are very keen to work with Pakistan in different hydropower projects. The Swiss President said Pakistan has played a great role by giving refuge to three million Afghan refugees on its soil and hoped it will continue to play its role in promoting good relations with Afghanistan. In his remarks, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated efforts of the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce, Swiss Global Enterprise, and Swiss Business Council for introducing Pakistan to the Swiss business houses. He also thanked the Swiss government for offering postgraduate scholarships to Pakistani students at various public universities in Switzerland. – Sabah

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan’s problems: Gen Raheel
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Edward Snowden can stay until 2020: Russia
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions