Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz

DAVOS, January 18: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all outstanding disputes with India. He said Pakistan is concerned over the recent developments in occupied Kashmir and the gross human rights violations by the Indian forces particularly in the wake of extra judicial murder of Burhan Wani. Nawaz Sharif said International Community should take notice of the gravity of the situation and call on India to respect human rights of the people of Kashmir and implement the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.
Swiss President Doris Leuthard called on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Davos on Wednesday.
Swiss President Doris Leuthard said Pakistan has made great progress in economy despite different challenges faced by it.
The Swiss president said Pakistan is progressing on the right track and we appreciate its economic roadmap. She also appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts towards promoting stability in Pakistan and the regno.
She said that Swiss companies are more than willing to work in Pakistan in such a positive and enabling environment. She said we are very keen to work with Pakistan in different hydropower projects. The Swiss President said Pakistan has played a great role by giving refuge to three million Afghan refugees on its soil and hoped it will continue to play its role in promoting good relations with Afghanistan. In his remarks, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated efforts of the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce, Swiss Global Enterprise, and Swiss Business Council for introducing Pakistan to the Swiss business houses. He also thanked the Swiss government for offering postgraduate scholarships to Pakistani students at various public universities in Switzerland. – Sabah
