Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali

Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 18, 2017 In News Comments Off on Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

1299263-image-1484728933-167-640x480Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has rubbished speculation that he is in the running to take over from Azhar Ali as Pakistan’s ODI format on a permanent basis.
The 36-year-old Hafeez, as stand-in captain, led the Men in Green to an impressive win over Australia in the second ODI in the absence of Azhar, whose hamstring injury has ruled him out of tomorrow’s third ODI as well.
Hafeez’s 72-run knock coupled with the team’s victory has given birth to the idea that he should take over the armband permanently from Azhar, whose leadership has been under scrutiny for some time.
On the eve of the third ODI, Hafeez shut down a reporter who enquired if he has any designs on succeeding Azhar, declaring that Azhar is the team’s captain and everyone in the team wants him back.“I think talking about captaincy here is irrelevant. Our captain is Azhar [Ali], and we want him back in the team as soon as possible,” said Hafeez.
“I always believe that every player in the team has to back whoever the captain is, as it is about the Pakistan team, and not any individual. Azhar’s captaincy is improving day by day, which he showed in the West Indies series as well.”
Hafeez further said that the team’s morale has received a huge boost following their first win at the MCG against the hosts in more than three decades.“Our confidence is high after the win,” said Hafeez. “We are playing very good cricket and the team is focused on the job in hand. We know we have to perform in all departments.”
The Sargodha-born also praised left-arm pacer Junaid Khan, who made a stunning comeback to the national team after a gap of more than a year.
“We were looking forward for his performance, and he delivered,” he added. “We knew that he is capable of performing in any conditions. Hopefully, he will continue to perform well, and we will continue to support him.”
Hafeez also hinted that Pakistan’s XI in tomorrow’s match could be unchanged from the side that defeated Australia three days ago, which means there will be no place for pacer Wahab Riaz.
“We are happy with the team’s combination,” he said. “We haven’t yet had a chance to look at the pitch, but we have some idea about what team combination will be tomorrow.”

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan’s problems: Gen Raheel
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Edward Snowden can stay until 2020: Russia
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions