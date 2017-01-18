Wednesday , 18 January 2017
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan's problems: Gen Raheel

RAWALPINDI, JAN 18: PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Farooq Haider Khan in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff, General QamarJaved Bajwa at GHQ.=DNA PHOTO

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 18: Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif believes much has been accomplished during his tenure as military chief but said no one had a “magic wand” to resolve the country’s problems at once.
“No one in Pakistan has a magic wand that will resolve all its problems at once,” the former army chief said while speaking at a dinner
hosted in his honour by Chairman Pathfinder Group, Ikram Seghal, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
General (retd) Raheel said, during his tenure, military-to-military relations between Pakistan and the United States improved significantly and he was on good terms with heads of the US military. “During my time, the military-to-military relations were very good, if not excellent, and we respected each other,” said the former chief who retired from service in November last year. Regarding relations with Afghanistan, Gen (retd) Raheel said the intelligence agencies of Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to play a key role to address mistrust between both the countries. He said during his three-year tenure as the head of the country’s military he made progress in relations with Afghanistan and hoped his successor General Qamar Bajwa would take things forward. – Agencies

