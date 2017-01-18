The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is holding a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday as part of its ‘Awami Rabita Mohim’ to garner public support in Punjab. “PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad tomorrow. Your show is over, Nawaz,” PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Wednesday.
Bilawal had earlier announced that the party will begin its anti-PML-N campaign if the government failed to meet its four demands: revive the Parliament’s national security committee; accept the bill presented by the PPP on Panama Papers; implement the resolutions passed at the recent multiparty conference on CPEC, and appoint a full-time foreign minister.
Zardari leaves for Dubai ahead of Washington trip for Trump’s inauguration
The announcement came two days after the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari left country to attend the inauguration ceremony of US president-elect Donald Trump.
The former president had returned to Pakistan after his 18-month-long self-exile on Dec 23, and announced plans to enter parliamentary politics along with Bilawal during a rally at the 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.-Agencies
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is holding a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday as part of its ‘Awami Rabita Mohim’ to garner public support in Punjab. “PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad tomorrow. Your show is over, Nawaz,” PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Wednesday.
Bilawal had earlier announced that the party will begin its anti-PML-N campaign if the government failed to meet its four demands: revive the Parliament’s national security committee; accept the bill presented by the PPP on Panama Papers; implement the resolutions passed at the recent multiparty conference on CPEC, and appoint a full-time foreign minister.
Zardari leaves for Dubai ahead of Washington trip for Trump’s inauguration
The announcement came two days after the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari left country to attend the inauguration ceremony of US president-elect Donald Trump.
The former president had returned to Pakistan after his 18-month-long self-exile on Dec 23, and announced plans to enter parliamentary politics along with Bilawal during a rally at the 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
PM must submit details of money transfer ...
January 18, 2017
Panama case will decide the future of ...
January 18, 2017
No one has magic wand to solve ...
January 18, 2017
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach ...
January 18, 2017