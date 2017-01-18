Wednesday , 18 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » ‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally

‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 18, 2017 In News Comments Off on ‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

bilawal-bhutto-zardariThe Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is holding a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday as part of its ‘Awami Rabita Mohim’ to garner public support in Punjab. “PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad tomorrow. Your show is over, Nawaz,” PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted on Wednesday.
Bilawal had earlier announced that the party will begin its anti-PML-N campaign if the government failed to meet its four demands: revive the Parliament’s national security committee; accept the bill presented by the PPP on Panama Papers; implement the resolutions passed at the recent multiparty conference on CPEC, and appoint a full-time foreign minister.
Zardari leaves for Dubai ahead of Washington trip for Trump’s inauguration
The announcement came two days after the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari left country to attend the inauguration ceremony of US president-elect Donald Trump.
The former president had returned to Pakistan after his 18-month-long self-exile on Dec 23, and announced plans to enter parliamentary politics along with Bilawal during a rally at the 9th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
No one has magic wand to solve Pakistan’s problems: Gen Raheel
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces Lahore-Faisalabad rally
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach to peace talks
Pakistan wants peaceful and amicable resolution of all disputes with India: Nawaz
Pakistan did not know about OBL’s whereabouts: Munter
‘Perth won’t be easy,’ Haroon Rasheed warns Pakistan
Hafeez dismisses speculation he is after permanent Captaincy; backs Azhar Ali
Edward Snowden can stay until 2020: Russia
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions