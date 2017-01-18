Khan raises questions over Rs.520m sent to PM by Hussain Nawaz
Says inviting Nawaz in Davos for delivering lecture on anti-corruption is same like inviting Altaf Hussain for delivering lecture on terrorism
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media after the proceedings of Panama papers case agaisnt Nawaz Sharif outside of Supreme Court in Islamabad on Wednesday. – Online
ISLAMABAD, January 18: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday said it is Pakistan’s victory that Supreme Court (SC) has started questioning Sharif family.
Talking to media in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that the SC bench is competent enough to give final verdict, and this case will decide the future of Pakistan. PTI Chairman said that Prime Minister’s stance changed as soon as he was brought to SC to answer questions regarding corruption.
Imran Khan continued that the statement of Sharif family says deal was done in February but stamp paper was bought in March, which proves that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar used to do money laundering for Nawaz Sharif.
Khan also taunted on Nawaz Sharif saying it is highly amusing that Nawaz Sharif is going to give a talk on corruption in Davos at the World Economic Forum (WEF). That is equalent to Altaf Hussain giving a lecture on how to curb terrorism, he added.
Imran Khan highlighted the Rs.520 million sent by Hussain Nawaz to his father, Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Hussain Nawaz sent such a big of Rs.52 crore to Nawaz Sharif in four years.” Watch what else he said. DNA/Agencies
Panama case will decide the future of Pakistan: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media after the proceedings of Panama papers case agaisnt Nawaz Sharif outside of Supreme Court in Islamabad on Wednesday. – Online
ISLAMABAD, January 18: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Wednesday said it is Pakistan’s victory that Supreme Court (SC) has started questioning Sharif family.
Talking to media in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that the SC bench is competent enough to give final verdict, and this case will decide the future of Pakistan. PTI Chairman said that Prime Minister’s stance changed as soon as he was brought to SC to answer questions regarding corruption.
Imran Khan continued that the statement of Sharif family says deal was done in February but stamp paper was bought in March, which proves that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar used to do money laundering for Nawaz Sharif.
Khan also taunted on Nawaz Sharif saying it is highly amusing that Nawaz Sharif is going to give a talk on corruption in Davos at the World Economic Forum (WEF). That is equalent to Altaf Hussain giving a lecture on how to curb terrorism, he added.
Imran Khan highlighted the Rs.520 million sent by Hussain Nawaz to his father, Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Hussain Nawaz sent such a big of Rs.52 crore to Nawaz Sharif in four years.” Watch what else he said. DNA/Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
PM must submit details of money transfer ...
January 18, 2017
No one has magic wand to solve ...
January 18, 2017
‘Nawaz your show is over’: Bilawal announces ...
January 18, 2017
Pakistan asks Afghanistan to review ‘fragmented’ approach ...
January 18, 2017