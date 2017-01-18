PM must submit details of money transfer through banks in court: SC

Enquires about Sharif family’s money transactions & Hassan Nawaz business
ISLAMABAD, January 18: The newly engaged counsel of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Makhdoom Ali Khan continued his arguments before a five-member larger Supreme Court bench on Wednesday, challenging hearing of the Panama case under Article-184 of the constitution.
The larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan resumed the case hearing today.
Applicants have levelled fake tax evasion charges against the prime minister, said his counsel who maintained that until government institutions submit their individual investigation reports, under Article-184 Panama case, could not be heard.
Earlier in his arguments to support PM Sharif, Makhdoom Ali Khan said Maryam Nawaz was not a dependent on her father (PM Nawaz Sharif) and that any exchange of money between prime minister and his children took place through banks.
Her name was listed as a PM’s dependent on tax forms because there was no other column on the sheet, said PM’s counsel in the case hearing and added, “Prime Minister gave presents to Maryam Nawaz through banks”.
The bench asked if the money was transferred through bank accounts then why any attested record was not submitted in the court. “You must have submitted documents in the court along with the reply,” he told PM’s counsel.
Makhdoom Ali Khan informed the court that to obtain certificates from all the banks was a complicated process. “We do not want to hide anything from the court but everyone has a fundamental right to keep their bank records safe and secret,” he claimed.
“We want to see money was transferred through banks and Prime Minister will have to submit attested bank records in the court,” said the court.
The bench observed that Hussain Nawaz presented gifts to his father (PM Nawaz Sharif) in 2010; however, Jeddah Steel Mill was sold in 2005.
“Had Hussain Nawaz other businesses too besides the steel mill?” asked the court.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday submitted her reply in the court and reiterated that she was never dependent to father Nawaz Sharif after her marriage while PM Sharif sought indirect immunity under Article-248.
The leaked papers, comprising 11.5 million documents from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, exposes how some of the world’s most powerful people have secreted their money offshore, and also implicated Sharif’s sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.
Three of Sharif’s four children are named in the Panama Papers – daughter Maryam, who has been tipped to be his political successor and sons Hasan and Hussain – with the records showing they owned London real estate through offshore companies administered by Mossack Fonseca.
The Panama Papers have whipped up a storm of controversy over offshore wealth, ensnaring political leaders, sports figures and underworld members across the globe in the scandal.-Agencies
The Supreme Court (SC) directed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz to explain how he earned $1.9 million which he “remitted to his father as a gift in 2011”.
Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has said that Prime Minister’s (PM) speeches would be analysed from all angles in next hearing.
SC quizzed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s counsel on Sharif family’s bank transactions as well as business of Hassan Nawaz Sharif.-Agencies
