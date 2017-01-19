The news about such known public figures with parliamentary credentials as Raza Rabbani, Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Khurshid Shah, Maulana Fazl ur Rahman and Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, having fake accounts, from which ‘fake’ or ‘real’ transactions have taken place comes as a ‘shocker’ at a time when the whole nation is caught up in a state of nerve-rending suspense created by the ongoing hearing by and proceedings in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
A spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan has said that they had received information from the parliament regarding the fake bank accounts. It has also been stated that investigation is to begin immediately to ascertain how the said accounts were opened.
The whole ‘matter’ has come into limelight on the basis of ‘the documentary confirmation’ received by the above-mentioned parliamentarians regarding the deposits made in the ‘accounts’ in their names. All the parliamentarian have denied having any knowledge of these accounts.
The first question that comes up in mind in this context is: “If real transactions have taken place in these fake accounts, what is the purpose behind informing the parliamentarians at their addresses?”
Has this information gone by default rather than by design?
The first objective behind any investigation has to be to find out whether the said fake accounts actually exist in the banks involved, and whether any actual transactions have taken place in the said accounts.
If the answer is No, the whole matter will be laughed off as a hoax.
But if the answer is YES, the nation has every reason to get ready to be jolted by yet another MIND-BOGLING WHITE COLLAR CRIME—
It can be a case of money-laundering at a monumental scale in a new ‘creative’ mode.
A Great Hoax Or Yet Another Crime Of Jolting Dimensions?
