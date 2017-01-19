Foreign intelligence agencies also funding terrorists in Pakistan: Nisar

Thursday , 19 January 2017
Breakingnews
ISLAMABAD, January 19: Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said on Thursday that some foreign intelligence agencies fund terrorists in Pakistan.
The Interior Minister has informed the Senate in black and white that it is difficult to obtain ‘100 percent’ information regarding funding of terrorists in the country but the government is taking several steps to halt sponsorship of banned outfits.
Nisar’s statement asserts that extortion money collected also reaches operatives of terror organisations. He stated that hundreds of relative matters are being studied. At least 498 cases under Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, around 230 cases under Anti-Money Laundering Act and 116 over suspicious remittances have been registered. The ministry has issued directives to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to curb the funding and for the cause a list of at least 62 extremist organisations has been issued, the reply states. In reaction to Nisar’s reply, Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that some states that share friendly terms with Pakistan also sponsor terrorism here and demanded the ministry to identify the steps taken in this regard.-Agencies

