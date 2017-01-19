Thursday , 19 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO

Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 19, 2017 In News Comments Off on Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO
Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Pakistan reiterates counter-terrorism support to Afghanistan

Pakistan reiterates counter-terrorism support to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, January 19: Spokesman of the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria on Thursday said that there is ample and undeniable evidence that India is involved in subversive activities and financing terrorism in Pakistan. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the spokesman said unfortunately Pakistan is the victim of terrorism especially the Indian state terrorism.
He said there is a confessional statement of RAW agent Kulbushan Yadav in this regard. Nafees Zakariya said the former US defense secretary Chuck Hagel had stated that New Delhi is trying to destablize Pakistan from Afghanistan.
There are also statements of top Indian leaders about using terrorism against Pakistan. The spokesperson said no nation has done more than Pakistan to wipe out terrorism. He said Pakistan’s successes are acknowledged by all. He said we have called upon India to pursue the path of dialogue rather than confrontation and terrorism.
He, however, regretted that India has shied away from talks for resolution of outstanding disputes including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. He said just resolution of this dispute is essential for normalization of relations between the two countries and peace and development in the region.
To a question, Nafees Zakaria rejected the Afghan leadership’s allegations saying these allegations will prove to be unhelpful in efforts to peace and stability.
The spokesperson said increasing foothold of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan is a matter of concern not only for Pakistan but other countries as well. He said Pakistan remains committed to engage with Afghan leadership to fight the menace of terrorism. DNA/NNI

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is wrong: SC
Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal
PM’s lawyer did not answer single question in SC: Fawad
Govt failed to present money trail in the court: Sh Rasheed
Karachi operation to continue: Gen Qamar Bajwa
Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO
Foreign intelligence agencies also funding terrorists in Pakistan: Nisar
Peace will return only after resolution of Kashmir issue: Gen Raheel
India continues ceasefire violation along LoC
Imran calls Nawaz the most corrupt man of the country
Opposition moves privilege motion against PM Sharif
KPK Govt to show case its projects and investment opportunities in a road show in China: Pervez Khattak

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions