Pakistan reiterates counter-terrorism support to Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD, January 19: Spokesman of the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria on Thursday said that there is ample and undeniable evidence that India is involved in subversive activities and financing terrorism in Pakistan. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the spokesman said unfortunately Pakistan is the victim of terrorism especially the Indian state terrorism.
He said there is a confessional statement of RAW agent Kulbushan Yadav in this regard. Nafees Zakariya said the former US defense secretary Chuck Hagel had stated that New Delhi is trying to destablize Pakistan from Afghanistan.
There are also statements of top Indian leaders about using terrorism against Pakistan. The spokesperson said no nation has done more than Pakistan to wipe out terrorism. He said Pakistan’s successes are acknowledged by all. He said we have called upon India to pursue the path of dialogue rather than confrontation and terrorism.
He, however, regretted that India has shied away from talks for resolution of outstanding disputes including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. He said just resolution of this dispute is essential for normalization of relations between the two countries and peace and development in the region.
To a question, Nafees Zakaria rejected the Afghan leadership’s allegations saying these allegations will prove to be unhelpful in efforts to peace and stability.
The spokesperson said increasing foothold of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan is a matter of concern not only for Pakistan but other countries as well. He said Pakistan remains committed to engage with Afghan leadership to fight the menace of terrorism. DNA/NNI
Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO
ISLAMABAD, January 19: Spokesman of the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria on Thursday said that there is ample and undeniable evidence that India is involved in subversive activities and financing terrorism in Pakistan. At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, the spokesman said unfortunately Pakistan is the victim of terrorism especially the Indian state terrorism.
He said there is a confessional statement of RAW agent Kulbushan Yadav in this regard. Nafees Zakariya said the former US defense secretary Chuck Hagel had stated that New Delhi is trying to destablize Pakistan from Afghanistan.
There are also statements of top Indian leaders about using terrorism against Pakistan. The spokesperson said no nation has done more than Pakistan to wipe out terrorism. He said Pakistan’s successes are acknowledged by all. He said we have called upon India to pursue the path of dialogue rather than confrontation and terrorism.
He, however, regretted that India has shied away from talks for resolution of outstanding disputes including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. He said just resolution of this dispute is essential for normalization of relations between the two countries and peace and development in the region.
To a question, Nafees Zakaria rejected the Afghan leadership’s allegations saying these allegations will prove to be unhelpful in efforts to peace and stability.
The spokesperson said increasing foothold of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan is a matter of concern not only for Pakistan but other countries as well. He said Pakistan remains committed to engage with Afghan leadership to fight the menace of terrorism. DNA/NNI
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is ...
January 19, 2017
Country will get rid of Sharif family ...
January 19, 2017
PM’s lawyer did not answer single question ...
January 19, 2017
Govt failed to present money trail ...
January 19, 2017