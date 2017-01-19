Karachi operation to continue: Gen Qamar Bajwa

KARACHI, January 19: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met leaders from the business and trader communities and assured them of continuation of the security operation in Karachi, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“The Karachi operation will continue till the elimination of crime in the city,” said the army chief while addressing a gathering of the community.
Bajwa added that all possible measures will be taken to restore peace in Karachi, and said that the strategy for Karachi would remain the same and there would be no change in policy.
The army chief also reassured the business community leaders that businesses and investment in Karachi will benefit form improving law and order situation and should, in turn, ensure social and national obligations.
General Bajwa, while interacting with officers and soldiers, lauded the Rangers and law enforcement agencies for the operations conducted across the metropolis.
He appreciated the efforts of all involved for significantly reducing terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and target killings.
The army chief reiterated that efforts to consolidate peace in Karachi
will continue unabated. He also said the Pakistan Army would continue to give full support to all government institutions involved in the Karachi operation, particularly the Sindh Police and the civil administration.-Agencies
