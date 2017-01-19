ISLAMABAD, Janfuary 19: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that government has failed to show money trail in Supreme Court. Talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to present himself for accountability instead of taking immunity. “Panama Leaks case will strengthen democracy in Pakistan,” he added.
AML Chief said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders’ language is worsening day-by-day.” He also said, “The case would be concluded in last week of January.” -DNA
Govt failed to present money trail in the court: Sh Rasheed
ISLAMABAD, Janfuary 19: Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that government has failed to show money trail in Supreme Court. Talking to media, Sheikh Rasheed asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to present himself for accountability instead of taking immunity. “Panama Leaks case will strengthen democracy in Pakistan,” he added.
AML Chief said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders’ language is worsening day-by-day.” He also said, “The case would be concluded in last week of January.” -DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is ...
January 19, 2017
Country will get rid of Sharif family ...
January 19, 2017
PM’s lawyer did not answer single question ...
January 19, 2017
Karachi operation to continue: Gen Qamar ...
January 19, 2017