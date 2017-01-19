Thursday , 19 January 2017
PM's lawyer did not answer single question in SC: Fawad

PM’s lawyer did not answer single question in SC: Fawad

January 19, 2017
PM’s lawyer did not answer single question in SC: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, January 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer did not answer single question in the court today.
Talking to media outside the Supreme Court he said, “SC cannot probe Panama leaks case.” PTI leader told media that PM’s lawyer is only asking to give immunity to Nawaz Sharif in Supreme Court. Fawad Chaudhry further said that the trust deed shown by Sharif family occurred in February whereas the documents were constructed in March, which shows they are fabricated. -DNA

