Imran calls Nawaz the most corrupt man of the country

Says verdict in Panama leaks case will create new Pakistan
Says when London flats have been accepted then money trail should be provided
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media after the proceedings of Panama papers case agaisnt Nawaz Sharif outside of Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday. – NNI
ISLAMABAD, January: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again fired broadsides on the prime minister calling him ‘the most corrupt man of the country’. He said the prime minister was now seeking ‘constitutional immunity’ after being taken to the court in Panama leaks case. “If we call someone corrupt, it’s not an abuse, but a reality,” he said while speaking to media after the Panama case hearing at the Supreme Court. He said Panama leak is a unique case, adding that he is hopeful that verdict in Panama leaks case will create new Pakistan. He said making money after coming into government is corruption. He said when London flats have been accepted then money trail should be provided.
While talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after Panama leaks case haring, Imran Khan regretted that his party was stopped from speaking on the issue in the Parliament, with government saying the matter is subjudice. “When we planned to stage sit-in, we were told to come to the Parliament,” he said.
Khan cited PM Sharif as vowing in the past that he wouldn’t seek any immunity in any case. ‘What about that claim now’, asked Imran Khan.
The PTI chief said a member of ICIJ in Pakistan had endorsed that the Panama Papers case documents’ were bona fide.
He claimed the counsel of prime minister couldn’t yet produce documents to prove innocence of PM’s children in Panama Papers case.
He said PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah indirectly threatened the Supreme Court after he said people would take to the streets if ‘verdict goes against them’.
Khan recalled that it was the same Pakistan Muslim League NAwaz that had attacked the Supreme Court in the past. “Now the government is running away and trying to seek protection on pretexts of different articles of the Constitution.”
He underlined that it wont serve any purpose for the government to target him. “You will have to present yourself for money trial.” He said the PML-N was living in delusion if it believed that targeting Imran Khan would deflect public criticism at the ruling elite.
Imran Khan asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to answer about how the money was sent abroad.
He said that he is not running electoral campaign. He said Nawaz Sharif cannot escape from Panama Leaks case due to leveling allegations against him. He said the premier has to submit money trail in the court.
PTI chief further inquired why Makhdoom Ali Khan is asking for immunity when PM had not lied in parliament. -Sabah
Imran calls Nawaz the most corrupt man of the country
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media after the proceedings of Panama papers case agaisnt Nawaz Sharif outside of Supreme Court in Islamabad on Thursday. – NNI
ISLAMABAD, January: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again fired broadsides on the prime minister calling him ‘the most corrupt man of the country’. He said the prime minister was now seeking ‘constitutional immunity’ after being taken to the court in Panama leaks case. “If we call someone corrupt, it’s not an abuse, but a reality,” he said while speaking to media after the Panama case hearing at the Supreme Court. He said Panama leak is a unique case, adding that he is hopeful that verdict in Panama leaks case will create new Pakistan. He said making money after coming into government is corruption. He said when London flats have been accepted then money trail should be provided.
While talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after Panama leaks case haring, Imran Khan regretted that his party was stopped from speaking on the issue in the Parliament, with government saying the matter is subjudice. “When we planned to stage sit-in, we were told to come to the Parliament,” he said.
Khan cited PM Sharif as vowing in the past that he wouldn’t seek any immunity in any case. ‘What about that claim now’, asked Imran Khan.
The PTI chief said a member of ICIJ in Pakistan had endorsed that the Panama Papers case documents’ were bona fide.
He claimed the counsel of prime minister couldn’t yet produce documents to prove innocence of PM’s children in Panama Papers case.
He said PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah indirectly threatened the Supreme Court after he said people would take to the streets if ‘verdict goes against them’.
Khan recalled that it was the same Pakistan Muslim League NAwaz that had attacked the Supreme Court in the past. “Now the government is running away and trying to seek protection on pretexts of different articles of the Constitution.”
He underlined that it wont serve any purpose for the government to target him. “You will have to present yourself for money trial.” He said the PML-N was living in delusion if it believed that targeting Imran Khan would deflect public criticism at the ruling elite.
Imran Khan asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to answer about how the money was sent abroad.
He said that he is not running electoral campaign. He said Nawaz Sharif cannot escape from Panama Leaks case due to leveling allegations against him. He said the premier has to submit money trail in the court.
PTI chief further inquired why Makhdoom Ali Khan is asking for immunity when PM had not lied in parliament. -Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is ...
January 19, 2017
Country will get rid of Sharif family ...
January 19, 2017
PM’s lawyer did not answer single question ...
January 19, 2017
Govt failed to present money trail ...
January 19, 2017