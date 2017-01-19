Thursday , 19 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal

Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 19, 2017 In News Comments Off on Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal
Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto addressing a rally destined from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday. - NNI

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto addressing a rally destined from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday. – NNI

KARACHI, January 19: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that the country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017. While addressing the workers during the anti-government rally in Phool Mandi Lahore, progress is not being made in the country but in advertisements.
The rally has commenced and will not stop now, he added. Bilawal pronounced that PPP has started preparations and is organizing the workers. He urged the youth to support him as he has come out to complete the mission of his mother and grandfather and eliminate the remains of Zia era.
He asserted that authoritarian approach is still present in the current government as the Sharifs have held the people of Punjab as hostages and have hemmed the country in caste system and sectarianism.
Bilawal also raised the slogan of ‘Jaag Punjab jaag teri pug nu lg gya Sharifan da daag’. He claimed that the government wants to provide protection to banned organizations. During the address the pumped up workers also raised the slogan. -DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is wrong: SC
Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal
PM’s lawyer did not answer single question in SC: Fawad
Govt failed to present money trail in the court: Sh Rasheed
Karachi operation to continue: Gen Qamar Bajwa
Undeniable evidence proves India’s involvement in financing terrorism in Pakistan: FO
Foreign intelligence agencies also funding terrorists in Pakistan: Nisar
Peace will return only after resolution of Kashmir issue: Gen Raheel
India continues ceasefire violation along LoC
Imran calls Nawaz the most corrupt man of the country
Opposition moves privilege motion against PM Sharif
KPK Govt to show case its projects and investment opportunities in a road show in China: Pervez Khattak

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions