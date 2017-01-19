Country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017: Bilawal

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto addressing a rally destined from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday. – NNI
KARACHI, January 19: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that the country will get rid of Sharif family in 2017. While addressing the workers during the anti-government rally in Phool Mandi Lahore, progress is not being made in the country but in advertisements.
The rally has commenced and will not stop now, he added. Bilawal pronounced that PPP has started preparations and is organizing the workers. He urged the youth to support him as he has come out to complete the mission of his mother and grandfather and eliminate the remains of Zia era.
He asserted that authoritarian approach is still present in the current government as the Sharifs have held the people of Punjab as hostages and have hemmed the country in caste system and sectarianism.
Bilawal also raised the slogan of ‘Jaag Punjab jaag teri pug nu lg gya Sharifan da daag’. He claimed that the government wants to provide protection to banned organizations. During the address the pumped up workers also raised the slogan. -DNA
