Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is wrong: SC

Says those calling Maryam Nawaz as PM’s dependent should also provide evidence
Says hiding tax is a crime
ISLAMABAD, January 19: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Thursday remarked that offshore companies are not the actual issue but making them to avoid tax is wrong.
A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing of Panama Papers case. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.
Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan said that those calling Maryam Nawaz as PM’s dependent should also provide evidence.
During the hearing, PM’s lawyer Makhdoon Ali Khan levelled revelations that Government of Pakistan has two registered offshore companies abroad, one is in New York and the other one is in Paris.
Justice Khosa said that hiding tax is a crime. PM’s lawyer also presented list of properties purchased on Maryam Nawaz’s name in Supreme Court.
Justice Asif Khosa said that Panama Leaks issue is related to the whole nation due to PM. Court has to take care of nation’s fundamental rights, he added. – DNA
