The Days Of 'Long Live The King' Are Over

The headlines of a leading English daily of the country are classical reflection of the mindset of the Supreme Court on the one hand and the Defendant in the Panama Case on the other hand.
The main headline says: DISQUALIFICATION OF PM IS A MATTER OF PUBLIC INTEREST:
The sub-headline says:
Sharif’s counsel argues that Panamagate petitions are a classic example of ‘personal dispute’.
Quite clearly the Supreme Court is saying that in essence Panamagate case is a case to decide whether the Prime Minister qualifies to stay as Prime Minister or not. And as it is so, the Supreme Court is hearing the case, believing that public interest is directly linked. The Prime Minister is the Chief Executive of the country in which the people live, and he happens to be their leader. If there are enough reasons to believe that the Prime Minister as Prime Minister had used his authority for personal gains in gross violation of the country’s laws and the people’s trust, he does not qualify to continue to enjoy the confidence of the Nation. Meaning thereby that he will have to step down.
As for the sub-headline, there simply is no personal dispute between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.
Property is not involved. Business is not involved. Family rivalry is not involved. Even Prime Ministership is not involved.
Is there any likehood that if Nawaz Sharif loses the Prime Ministership, it will automatically become Imran Khan’s right to have it ?
If Nawaz Sharif goes, the ruling party will nominate his successor, as it happened in the case of Yousuf Raza Gillani when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. Was at that time any personal dispute between Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gillani?
Mian Nawaz Sharif is just the leader of the PMLN—one of its members. He is not the PMLN. One man cannot be the party. Obama is not the Democratic Party. Bush was not the Republican Party. Clinton was not the Democratic Party. Reagan was not the Republican Party.
This monarchial mindset should be laid to rest permanently. And the authority that is best qualified to do it is the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The days of “Long Live The King” are over.

