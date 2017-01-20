PERTH: Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur has said that his side would have to capitalize on chances if they have to beat Australia in the ongoing one-day series, ARY News reported.
He was speaking to media after the 3rd ODI at Perth.
Arthur said that the conditions at Sydney and Adelaide suit Pakistan. He added, “We hope that the results will come as expected.”
The coach said that the side cannot afford to commit such simple errors if they have a chance of clinching the ODI series.
Arthur also said that the team was confident of getting Azhar Ali back in the team for the fourth ODI on Sunday. He said, “It’s a massive boost. It gives more solidarity to our top order. I’m looking forward to having him back.”
Asad Shafiq’s poor form has been a concern for the team and maybe dropped from the side for the next ODI. Australia leads the five-match ODI series 2-1. Pakistan has to win the fourth ODI at Sydney if they have to stay alive in the one-day series. The green-shirts had last beat Australia in 1997.
The two teams will face each other at Sydney for the first time since 2010. MD
Arthur optimistic of Pakistan comeback in ODI series
PERTH: Head coach of Pakistan cricket team Mickey Arthur has said that his side would have to capitalize on chances if they have to beat Australia in the ongoing one-day series, ARY News reported.
He was speaking to media after the 3rd ODI at Perth.
Arthur said that the conditions at Sydney and Adelaide suit Pakistan. He added, “We hope that the results will come as expected.”
The coach said that the side cannot afford to commit such simple errors if they have a chance of clinching the ODI series.
Arthur also said that the team was confident of getting Azhar Ali back in the team for the fourth ODI on Sunday. He said, “It’s a massive boost. It gives more solidarity to our top order. I’m looking forward to having him back.”
Asad Shafiq’s poor form has been a concern for the team and maybe dropped from the side for the next ODI. Australia leads the five-match ODI series 2-1. Pakistan has to win the fourth ODI at Sydney if they have to stay alive in the one-day series. The green-shirts had last beat Australia in 1997.
The two teams will face each other at Sydney for the first time since 2010. MD
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
PM violated oath by concealing London assets: ...
January 20, 2017
Army holds Saudi Arabia’s defence at par ...
January 20, 2017
Indus Basin Treaty is a matter of ...
January 20, 2017
Criticism of Bilawal by PML-N leaders is ...
January 20, 2017