These days during the course of trial , particularly, in the superior courts, the judges often interject during the arguments of the counsels and pass observations from which it isn’t difficult to fathom by the media men and other listeners as to which way the wind is blowing. The advice of the jurists, therefore , that the judges should speak only through their written verdicts is not without good reason. It is also not good that persons belonging to the parties in disputes in which proceedings are being held in the courts should be airing their views on them after every hearing before the TV cameras. It won’t be a bad idea if the Code of Ethics in this connexion is once again reiterated by the CJP and importance of its implementation by honourable members of superior judiciary is underscored.
Judges should speak through their written verdicts only
The statement of the President-elect of the US that Washington may shift its embassy to Jerusalem was rightly condemned by the Christians and the Muslims alike. It would open up a Pandora box of new problems in the world, particularly, in the middle east which would be difficult to contain. The plea of German government that it is the US which is primarily responsible for the political unrest is quite weighty . Had the successive American governments not played into the hands of jews and had they kept a balance in Washington’ relations with Muslims and Jews such hatred and ill-will in the hearts of Muslims against the US would not have developed to such an extent as we witness today.
