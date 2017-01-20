Friday , 20 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Comment » Judges should speak through their written verdicts only

Judges should speak through their written verdicts only

Posted by : Mazhar Ali Shah Posted date : January 20, 2017 In Comment Comments Off on Judges should speak through their written verdicts only
Judges should speak through their written verdicts only
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

These days during the course of trial , particularly, in the superior courts, the judges often interject during the arguments of the counsels and pass observations from which it isn’t difficult to fathom by the media men and other listeners as to which way the wind is blowing. The advice of the jurists, therefore , that the judges should speak only through their written verdicts is not without good reason. It is also not good that persons belonging to the parties in disputes in which proceedings are being held in the courts should be airing their views on them after every hearing before the TV cameras. It won’t be a bad idea if the Code of Ethics in this connexion is once again reiterated by the CJP and importance of its implementation by honourable members of superior judiciary is underscored.
The statement of the President-elect of the US that Washington may shift its embassy to Jerusalem was rightly condemned by the Christians and the Muslims alike. It would open up a Pandora box of new problems in the world, particularly, in the middle east which would be difficult to contain. The plea of German government that it is the US which is primarily responsible for the political unrest is quite weighty . Had the successive American governments not played into the hands of jews and had they kept a balance in Washington’ relations with Muslims and Jews such hatred and ill-will in the hearts of Muslims against the US would not have developed to such an extent as we witness today.

Tags

About Mazhar Ali Shah

Related posts

News In Pictures

PM violated oath by concealing London assets: JI lawyer
Army holds Saudi Arabia’s defence at par with its own: COAS
Indus Basin Treaty is a matter of life & death for Pakistan: Aizaz Chaudhry
Criticism of Bilawal by PML-N leaders is PPP’s success: Khurshid Shah
Integrity of the leader was imperative for building a nation: Siraj
Ruckus in SA over minister’s indecent remarks
Japan desires to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan
Turkey can no longer insist on Syria settlement without Assad: Turkish Deputy PM
Arthur optimistic of Pakistan comeback in ODI series
Ex-Australia wicketkeeper Campbell to coach Netherlands
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States
Establishing offshore companies for tax evasion is wrong: SC

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions