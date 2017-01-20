Friday , 20 January 2017
Ruckus in SA over minister's indecent remarks

Ruckus in SA over minister’s indecent remarks

Posted date : January 20, 2017
Ruckus in SA over minister’s indecent remarks
Image result for Ruckus in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, January 20: Sindh Assembly session on Friday witnessed ruckus after Minister for Works and Services, Imdad Ali Pitafi, passed indecent remarks to opposition MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi.
According to our correspondent, Muslim League-Functional’s Nusrat Sahar Abbasi sought response from Imdad Ali Pitafi on a question in a session chaired by Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza.
The minister, instead of answering the question, responded in a harsh and taunting manner when the lady lawmaker asked him to read the question written in English.
Pitafi in his indecent remarks called Abbasi a ‘drama queen’ who mere ‘seeks media spotlight’. Pitafi’s remarks drew acclamation from treasury benches; however, a couple of female PMAs condemned the misbehavior. Deputy Speaker meanwhile expunged the remarks from the assembly proceeding. -DNA

