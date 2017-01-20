Friday , 20 January 2017
Criticism of Bilawal by PML-N leaders is PPP’s success: Khurshid Shah

Posted date : January 20, 2017
  • Says PPP wants to resolve the Panama leaks issue through parliament

SUKKUR, January 20: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has termed the harsh criticism of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership as proof of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) success.
Talking to media at Sukkur Barrage, khurshid Shah said that PPP’s four demands were not against anyone rather these were aimed at betterment of the country.
He added that even now the Prime Minister had enough time to make constitutional amendment to cut National Assembly’s tenure to four years.
He said PPP did not approach the Supreme Court regarding Panama leaks issue, adding that PTI, JI and Sheikh Rashid have approached the Supreme Court. He said it is the demand of PPP that the constitutional bill submitted by PPP should be passed and investigations into Panama leaks issue should be held according to this bill. He said PPP wants to resolve the Panama leaks issue through parliament.
He said Supreme Court is independent institution, adding that ‘enough evidences’ had been presented in Supreme Court in Panamagate case and the court would give a proper judgment on the basis of the ‘evidences’ and ‘facts’. He said the court would decide the matter of exchange of gifts.
Shah said that they had already announced to hold political long march, which was initiated by the party chairman with the march from Lahore to Faisalabad on Thursday.
He said that the party would soon hold long march from Rahim Yar Khan to Multan. He said there is need of construction of new barrage in Sukkur.-Sabah

