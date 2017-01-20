Integrity of the leader was imperative for building a nation: Siraj

Says our case is against corruption and not against any individual
ISLAMABAD, January 20: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the integrity of the leader was imperative for building a nation and if a big leader was sentenced in the Panama leaks case, the rule of law in the country would be established automatically. Sirajul Haq said our case is against corruption and not against any individual. Siraj said the case is not matter of personality but it is for making Pakistan clean and prosperous. Siraj said we are hopeful that the result of case would come in favor of nation.
Talking to newsmen after the hearing of the case before the Supreme Court on Friday, he said that if the leader faltered, the nation as a whole would fall. “We badly need a neat and clean leadership to become a respectable nation”, he added.
The JI chief said the rulers had been badly stuck in the Panama leaks case and there was no way out except to speak the truth. He pointed out that several world leaders who had been named in the Panama leaks had tendered apology to their nations and some of them had also resigned. But unfortunately there was no such tradition in our country. On the other hand, it was being argued before the court that the leader enjoyed immunity.
However, he said, this system would not work anymore as law was made for all.
The JI chief said that the wealth in the country was in the hands of a few people, the rich were growing richer while the poor was getting poorer. He said it was high time to check this exploitation and to provide relief to the poor. -Sabah
