Friday , 20 January 2017
Indus Basin Treaty is a matter of life & death for Pakistan: Aizaz Chaudhry

Indus Basin Treaty is a matter of life & death for Pakistan: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, January 20: Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan would not allow India to violate Indus Basin Treaty, saying that the Treaty is a matter of life and death for Pakistan which would be protected at every forum.
Briefing the joint meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committees on Foreign Affairs and Water and Power over Indus Basin Treaty, he said that after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani India raised the issue of IBT.
He said that Modi’s regime was using the Treaty as a political card. He added that in case of violations of the treaty, Pakistan had different options.
To a question, Aizaz said that World Bank was not an adjudicator rather a facilitator in case of any dispute. On the occasion, Secretary Water and Power Younus Dhaga said that under Indus Basin Treaty Pakistan had more rights. Under the Treaty, India can store water on Western rivers to limited scale.-Sabah

