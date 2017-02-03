Resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for sustainable peace in South Asia: Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, February 2: President Mamnoon Hussain says resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for sustainable peace in South Asia.
He was talking to Member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Abdul Khaliq Wasi, who called on him, in Islamabad on Thursday.
Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan will continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.
The President expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.
President Mamnoon Hussain has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition.
The President called upon the international community to play its due role by urging India to halt human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir. He said that the world community should also play its role to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiris in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Mamnoon Hussain lauded the resolve and bravery of Kashmiris in the face of Indian aggression and occupation.
The President said that Pakistan is desirous of forging friendly relations with all countries including its neighbors. He said Pakistan wants resolution of all issues through dialogue.-Sabah
