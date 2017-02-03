Would Zubair succeed as a governor ?

Friday , 3 February 2017
Mohammad Zubair isn’t a wrong choice for the gubernatorial office of Sind though Sind’s governorship is not a bed of roses these days. It is not going to be all beer and skittles for him. Sind has been undergoing a big political change. The MQM stands divided with all the three groups trying to attract the Urdu speaking voters. The new governor is reputed to be very close to the prime minister . He is going to play a very significant role in the politics of Sind and translate into reality the future policies of the PML(N). Is he going to woo PSP or MQM headed by Farooq Sattar? How is he going to deal with the PPP and other regional political parties which are nationalistic in essence. These questions at the moment are unanswered but they are certainly occupying the attention of the rulers in Islamabad.
It is yet to be seen whether or not Zubair be able to provide those answers to these questions which are acceptable to his political boss. No doubt he has hitherto not disappointed his party in the task assigned to him which tested his skills as economic manager but politics is an entirely different ball game and his governorship would be a litmus test for checking his talent as a good negotiator and go-between.

