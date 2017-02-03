Friday , 3 February 2017
Army providing helicopters for relief operations in Leepa Valley

Posted date : February 2, 2017
RAWALPINDI, February 2: Pakistan Army is providing helicopters for relief operations in Leepa Valley. This is in connection with accidental fire that broke out in Leepa Bazar, Azad Kashmir ostensibly due to short circuiting.
According to ISPR, the fire soon spread and engulfed entire Bazar, inflicting heavy material casualties to civil population in the area.
Resultantly, 88 shops, 6 houses, 3 jeeps and motorcycles were substantially damaged.
Pakistan Army troops along with civil administration quickly responded to the catastrophe and not only controlled the fire before dawn but also helped prevent further loss of life and property. A total of 150 soldiers participated in the relief and rescue operations.-Sabah

