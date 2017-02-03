U.S travel ban sent negative message to Muslims: Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD, February 2: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday said the recent US President Donald Trump’s executive order, which imposed a travel ban on seven Muslim-dominated counties, has sent a negative message to the Muslims across the world.
Addressing a seminar at National Defence University in Islamabad, Nisar said Pakistan has always shown maximum flexibility for promoting peace and tranquility in the region.
He said security is a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted issued and it cannot be ensure by just closing borders
The minister said the perspective of security in West may be different from that of South Asia.
He referred to the Washington Summit in February 2015 in which all parties had the consensus that Terrorism cannot be linked to any religion.
The Minister said there is a tendency in our region to mix politics with security whereas security and politics are two different things.
He said freedom movements cannot be equated with terrorism.-Agencies
