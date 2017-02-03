Friday , 3 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban leader’s son-in-law

US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban leader’s son-in-law

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 2, 2017 In News Comments Off on US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban leader’s son-in-law
US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban leader’s son-in-law
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for drone attack

AFGHANISTAN, February 2: At least five Afghan Taliban militants were killed in a US drone strike in Khost area on the Pak-Afghan border region on Thursday.

The nephew and son-in-law of the leader of a breakaway Taliban faction, Mullah Muhammad Rasool, is among those killed in the first drone strike in the region under Trump administration.
According to a local police spokesperson, Mullah Akhtar Rasool and four others were moving towards their hideout in a car when they were targeted by the drone. The car has been completely destroyed in the attack, the spokesperson added. – Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Mushtaq Raisani’s Plea Bargain Case: It is a fit case against Chairman NAB: SC
Muhammad Zubair sworn-in as 34th Governor of Sindh
To enforce biography of Nawaz Sharif on children is shameful: Imran Khan
US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban leader’s son-in-law
India itself involved in terrorism in Pakistan: FO spokesperson
U.S travel ban sent negative message to Muslims: Ch Nisar
Army providing helicopters for relief operations in Leepa Valley
Siraj stresses upon govt to prepare a roadmap for the liberation of Kashmir
Resolution of Kashmir issue is imperative for sustainable peace in South Asia: Mamnoon
Iran rejects Trump missile warning as relations sour
Blind World T20: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to clinch fourth successive win
Miller ruled out of rest of Sri Lanka series

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions