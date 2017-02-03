US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban leader’s son-in-law

AFGHANISTAN, February 2: At least five Afghan Taliban militants were killed in a US drone strike in Khost area on the Pak-Afghan border region on Thursday.
The nephew and son-in-law of the leader of a breakaway Taliban faction, Mullah Muhammad Rasool, is among those killed in the first drone strike in the region under Trump administration.
According to a local police spokesperson, Mullah Akhtar Rasool and four others were moving towards their hideout in a car when they were targeted by the drone. The car has been completely destroyed in the attack, the spokesperson added. – Agencies
