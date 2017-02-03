To enforce biography of Nawaz Sharif on children is shameful: Imran Khan

Friday , 3 February 2017
Posted date : February 2, 2017
ISLAMABAD, February 2:  While criticising  to keep Nawaz Sharif’s biography  book in the libraries and educational institutions of the Province by  Punjab Archieves and Libraries, PTI Chairman, Imran Khan described it as shameful.  In a message on Tweeter Imran Khan said that it is shameful that how the Government  is entrusting  Nawaz Sharif ‘s book on the children. Imran Khan said the title of the book should be that ‘how to loot billions of rupees from the country’. The teachers have criticized the order to buy this book.  A representative of the Punjab Teachers Union said that usually there is no such material to read  in such type of books but the aim of it is to make money. He said that schools are being pressurized to buy such type of books.  While describing the book as unimportant, he said that such type of books are made to keep them in the cupboards.-Monitoring Desk

