KARACHI, February 2: Chairman of Privatisation Commission, Muhammad Zubair was sworn-in as the 34th Governor of Sindh on Thursday after Saeed uz-Zaman Siddiqui passed away last month.
Brother of Member of National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Asad Umar, Muhammad Zubair was designated by the Government of Pakistan last week to assume responsibilities of Governor of Sindh after late Siddiqui succumbed to ailment. Siddique held the position for two months after he was appointed in November 2016.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah among other dignitaries while the oath was administered by Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court, Sajjad Ali Shah. While addressing the ceremony, Zubair vowed to work in the best interest of the people and effectively perform his duties as the Governor of Sindh. Muhammad Zubair earned his MBA degree from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi. He was elected as students’ representative to the board of directors of IBA in 1980. He served as Chairman of Investment Board in 2013 while led Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry from 2004 to 2007. -DNA
Muhammad Zubair sworn-in as 34th Governor of Sindh
