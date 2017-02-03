ISLAMABAD, February 2: During the hearing of the bail application submitted by former finance minister of Balochistan Khalid Lango, Justice Qazi Faiz Essa inquired as to what Mushtaq Raisani offered that NAB Chairman had to make a plea bargain deal with him.
The judge also remarked that no valid reason had come to our notice
in connection to plea bargain deal made. The judge also remarked that the plea bargain deal is suspicious as the money is not Mushtaq Raisani’s personally earned income but instead the tax amount collected from public.
The judge professed that even the criminal is more honest than NAB since he agreed to return the looted money.
“Plea bargain deal cannot be made in case of confiscated money,” the judge remarked.-Agencies
Mushtaq Raisani’s Plea Bargain Case: It is a fit case against Chairman NAB: SC
ISLAMABAD, February 2: During the hearing of the bail application submitted by former finance minister of Balochistan Khalid Lango, Justice Qazi Faiz Essa inquired as to what Mushtaq Raisani offered that NAB Chairman had to make a plea bargain deal with him.
The judge also remarked that no valid reason had come to our notice
in connection to plea bargain deal made. The judge also remarked that the plea bargain deal is suspicious as the money is not Mushtaq Raisani’s personally earned income but instead the tax amount collected from public.
The judge professed that even the criminal is more honest than NAB since he agreed to return the looted money.
“Plea bargain deal cannot be made in case of confiscated money,” the judge remarked.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Muhammad Zubair sworn-in as 34th Governor of ...
February 2, 2017
To enforce biography of Nawaz Sharif on ...
February 2, 2017
US drone strike kills key Afghan Taliban ...
February 2, 2017
India itself involved in terrorism in Pakistan: ...
February 2, 2017