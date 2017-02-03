In a leading news report on its front page DAWN writes: “Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has claimed that the much ‘talked-about’ confessional statement of Ishaque Dar submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the Musharraf regime was obtained under duress when he was under detention, and that he was witness to the mental torture Mr Dar had been going through at the time”.
Let me state here that the whole nation is going through “mental torture” at present because of the failure of its Prime Minister to get quashed or settled the ‘allegations’ made against him in the Panama Papers.
The revelation that the family of Mian Nawaz Sharif also owned offshore companies in Panama had come on 3rd of April 2016. In no time Mian Nawaz Sharif had addressed the Nation and offered himself and his family for all kinds of probe, claiming that there was no truth in the allegations. Ten months have passed, and all efforts of the Prime Minister, his family and the government have gone into finding out an escape root from any kind of probe that might lead to the TRUTH.
In my opinion, Ishaque Dar deserves credit and acclaim for having taken the lid off the TRUTH in his confessional statement even if it was made under great “DURESS”. Truth stays as truth whether you speak it out voluntarily or under ‘great duress’.
The issue now is whether Ishaque Dar fabricated an imaginery story in his confessional statement or ‘spilled’ out ‘undeniable facts’ under duress.
There are both possibilities.
Ishaque Dar was under no duress because he believed that the MNS’s political career had come to an end, and there was no point in holding back the TRUTH.
Or Ishaque Dar had no option but to speak the TRUTH and thus avoid the consequences of silence in a regime that could become lethal.
Ishaque Dar made the right decision anyway.
Ishaque Dar Deserves Praise For Not Lying
