Rapidly changing political scenario

Posted date : February 3, 2017
It is not understandable as to why have the Authorities banned service of two private taxi cabs which were providing excellent transport service in two provinces of the country to the common man?Is it because the transport Mafia which runs the outdated bus and wagon services and dump passengers like a flock of cattle in them has collided with the government in order to ease out these two private taxi services which had started weaning passengers away from them?
Many eyes are being raised over the detention of Hafiz Saeed. The common man asks a simple question. If he is really involved in any subversive activity why doesn’t the authorities proceed against him under the law?What is Parliament for?Was it taken into confidence in the matter through a debate ?If not then who is going to believe the rulers that they are running a parliamentary democracy in the country?
The national census is round the corner but the government must take into confidence the National party comprising Baloch nationalist element which wants eviction of Afghan refugees before the said census fearing that if the census were held In their presence there is a danger that they would get themselves counted as local pustho speaking Balochis thus creating imbalance in the present ratio of population of various nationalities living in Balochistan.

