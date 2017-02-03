Friday , 3 February 2017
No one would be allowed to disturb peace of Lyari: DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI, February 3: Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed on Friday visited Lyari a day after the paramilitary force eliminated nonporous gangster Baba Ladla along with his two other accomplices in a shootout.
During the meeting, the DG Rangers pledged that no one whether it’s a criminal groups or ringleader would be allowed to disturb law and order situation in Lyari.
The DG along with his sector commanders went to Nawalan, Mera Naka, Gabol Park and Cheel Chowk. During the visit, he was briefed by various sector commanders on the law and order situation in the areas under their respective commands.
The DG Rangers met students from the neighbourhood and appealed to parents and teachers to make sure that they remained vigilant and reported any suspicious activity to the Rangers. Early on Thursday, the Rangers killed notorious gang war commander Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla in a shootout in a Lyari neighbourhood.-Sabah

