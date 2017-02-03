Friday , 3 February 2017
Abid Sher Ali's statement irresponsible: Shah

Abid Sher Ali’s statement irresponsible: Shah
ISLAMABAD, February 3: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has written letter to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq over threatening letter of Minister of State for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, while the letter said that Abid Sher Ali’s statement is irresponsible.
In response to Abid Sher Ali’s statement, Syed Khurshid Shah wrote a letter to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, stating that threatening statements by ministers are highly condemnable, as politicians are custodians of democratic traditions.
He further said that Abid Sher Ali’s statement is extremely irresponsible and as member of Assembly member, we should strengthen the democracy. Opposition leader said that the democracy teaches us tolerance, while Abid Sher Ali is threatening the head of the opposition party.-Sabah

