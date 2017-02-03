PTI most likely to form federal government next year: Imran Khan

Says whatever is happening in SC would set example that there is equal justice system for all people
Says such justice system would be devised in the country in which the PM whose name appeared in Panama leaks could also be tried
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the International Conference on Gynae obstetrics in Peshawar.
PESHAWAR, February 3: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said on Friday that it is most likely that the political organisation is given mandate by the people to assume federal government next year. He said in democracy talent comes forward and in monarch children comes forward.
While addressing the international seminar on gynee in Peshawar Imran Khan said that people of entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be provided with health cards for better medical facilities. ‘Insaf Health Card’ is one of the biggest service that the provincial government could do to the people.
He asserted that government hospitals lagged behind in provision of facilities to the locals out of political interference and nepotism. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set an example for
other provinces of Pakistan.
None could expect of the doctors to fulfill their jobs in the best interest of the people unless they are in-charge of the decisions taken in hospitals, he said.
Khan said that no institution could develop unless merit in appointments is considered supreme to everything else.
He reiterated that at least 34,000 students in the province returned to government’s schools from private institutions as facilities and quality of education bettered there.
He said the decisions on merit are required to strengthen democracy, adding that when there is no democracy the families are strengthened through monarchy.
He said such justice system would be devised in country in which the prime minister whose name appeared in Panama leaks could also be tried. He said that whatever is happening in Supreme Court would set example that there is equal justice system for all people in country. He said he that Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa will become example for all provinces. -Sabah
PTI most likely to form federal government next year: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing the International Conference on Gynae obstetrics in Peshawar.
PESHAWAR, February 3: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said on Friday that it is most likely that the political organisation is given mandate by the people to assume federal government next year. He said in democracy talent comes forward and in monarch children comes forward.
While addressing the international seminar on gynee in Peshawar Imran Khan said that people of entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would be provided with health cards for better medical facilities. ‘Insaf Health Card’ is one of the biggest service that the provincial government could do to the people.
He asserted that government hospitals lagged behind in provision of facilities to the locals out of political interference and nepotism. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set an example for
other provinces of Pakistan.
None could expect of the doctors to fulfill their jobs in the best interest of the people unless they are in-charge of the decisions taken in hospitals, he said.
Khan said that no institution could develop unless merit in appointments is considered supreme to everything else.
He reiterated that at least 34,000 students in the province returned to government’s schools from private institutions as facilities and quality of education bettered there.
He said the decisions on merit are required to strengthen democracy, adding that when there is no democracy the families are strengthened through monarchy.
He said such justice system would be devised in country in which the prime minister whose name appeared in Panama leaks could also be tried. He said that whatever is happening in Supreme Court would set example that there is equal justice system for all people in country. He said he that Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa will become example for all provinces. -Sabah
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
COAS vows to give befitting response to ...
February 3, 2017
Permanent arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan ...
February 3, 2017
Today world is seeing Naya Pakistan’: PM
February 3, 2017
Abid Sher Ali’s statement irresponsible: Shah
February 3, 2017