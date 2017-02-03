Permanent arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan & Tahir-ul-Qadri

ISLAMABAD, February 3: An antiterrorism court in Islamabad issued permanent arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, sources reported Friday.
The warrants were issued in the case of torture on SSP Asmatullah by workers of the two parties during their 2014 anti-government sit-in in the federal capital.
Supporters of PTI and PAT assaulted SSP Asmatullah during the clash between protesters and security forces at D-Chowk in Islamabad.
The court, which has also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the two opposition leaders in the past, declared Khan and Qadri proclaimed offenders and issued their permanent arrest warrants.
File of the case has been closed for now and trial of the two accused will be held following their arrest, officials said. – Agencies
