Friday , 3 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » COAS vows to give befitting response to any misadventure

COAS vows to give befitting response to any misadventure

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 3, 2017 In News Comments Off on COAS vows to give befitting response to any misadventure
COAS vows to give befitting response to any misadventure
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

COAS vows to give befitting response to any misadventure

RAWALPINDI, February 3: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Lahore Garrison on Friday where he spoke with troops and reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to always “come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan.”
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) branch of the Pakistan Army, upon his arrival the COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was later given briefings on operation preparedness at the Corps HQ and the Punjab Rangers HQ. The Army Chief expressed his satisfaction on the force’s readiness and appreciated the Punjab Rangers’ response to ongoing ceasefire violations along the working boundary by Indian troops.
Later the COAS addressed troops at the Lahore Garrison and took them into confidence about the prevailing security environment, highlighting the challenges for the Pakistan Army. He said the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers have played an important role for reduction in internal security threats as well as their response along the working boundary.
The Chief of Army Staff said the nation acknowledges and fully supports Pakistan Army’s contributions in the fight against terrorism and militancy.
He added, “We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength.” Talking about Indian provocations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the working boundary that Army Chief said that India is trying to divert the world’s attention form atrocities committed by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.
“Pakistan Army and Rangers are fully prepared for a befitting response to any misadventure from across the border,” he pledged. .-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

COAS vows to give befitting response to any misadventure
Permanent arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan & Tahir-ul-Qadri
PTI most likely to form federal government next year: Imran Khan
Today world is seeing Naya Pakistan’: PM
Abid Sher Ali’s statement irresponsible: Shah
Trump was confining himself & American people to U.S boundaries by placing restriction on the Muslims: Siraj
Ruckus in Punjab Assembly over written-off loans
No one would be allowed to disturb peace of Lyari: DG Rangers Sindh
Interior Ministry submits objections over Quetta Commission report in SC
Arrangements made to conduct census from March 15, NA told
Inzamamul Haq trolls reporter on question about Salman Butt
PAK clinch fifth successive win in Blind World T20

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions