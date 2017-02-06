If the deputy speaker of our National Assembly refused some members of the PTI to move a resolution the other day against the US, nobody should be surprised over it. Our leaders, both past and present , have made this country a satellite state of Washington since long. They can ill-afford annoying their Almoners sitting in the White House. Most of our leaders have big monetary investments in the US and its allied western countries . How can they invoke their displeasure?
One cannot make the readers read one’s book through official fiat . The The decision of the Panjab government asking all libraries in the provinces to buy a biography of the prime minister written by a sychophant is ridiculous. One remembers a similar decision made in Ayub’s era when official libraries had been made to buy a book written by him thus making him a laughing stock of the people.
Though the name of model girl Ayan Ali has been ordered to be removed from the ECL by a court order what is intriguing is that a heavy weather has been made by the Prosecution of a simple case against her through legal nitpicking . She was caught with foreign currency while trying to fly to Dubai which under the law she could not carry on her person. There should be no hitch in convicting her.
In an Islamic state or for that matter in any state only that government is authorised to wage war against an enemy country which has come to power through constitutional means and not the private armies raised in that country by any individual or a group. Maulvi Saeed’s detention need to be seen on this context.
Aren’t we America ‘s satellite?
