Monday , 6 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas

COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 5, 2017 In News Comments Off on COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas
COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

COAS

Rawalpindi, February 5: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed maximum assistance to NDMA, PDMA and local administrations for timely and effective rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in village Sher Shal, Garam Chashma, Chitral FC troops are assisting civil administration and NDMA for rescue of individuals who came under snow slide on Saturday night.
So far seven dead bodies have been recovered and two injured were taken out.
An FC soldier Irshad embraced shahdat and 6 got injured when a Chitral Scout post came under slide in Pishotan, Kandao, Arandu. Soldiers were been rescued early morning, ISPR said.-Online

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

NA body seeks immediate UN intervention on Kashmir
UN should fulfill the promises it had made with the Kashmiris: Imran
Fourteen residents, scout killed as avalanche hits Chitral
Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz
Siraj welcomes waving of UN sanctions against Gulbadin Hikmatyar and his party
Shujaat and Musharraf in Dubai discuss current political situation
Qatar government has no link with prince’s letter: Ambassador
COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas
All measures to be taken to complete the project in the given time: CDA Chairman
Death toll from Afghan avalanches tops 100
SPORTS BCCI gives nod to high-octane Pak-India Champions Trophy clash
New Zealand wins third ODI and series against Australia

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions