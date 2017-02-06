Rawalpindi, February 5: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed maximum assistance to NDMA, PDMA and local administrations for timely and effective rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in village Sher Shal, Garam Chashma, Chitral FC troops are assisting civil administration and NDMA for rescue of individuals who came under snow slide on Saturday night.
So far seven dead bodies have been recovered and two injured were taken out.
An FC soldier Irshad embraced shahdat and 6 got injured when a Chitral Scout post came under slide in Pishotan, Kandao, Arandu. Soldiers were been rescued early morning, ISPR said.-Online
COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas
