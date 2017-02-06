Monday , 6 February 2017
Siraj welcomes waving of UN sanctions against Gulbadin Hikmatyar and his party

LAHORE, February 5: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has welcomed the waving of UN sanctions against prominent Afghan leader and former Afghan Prime Minister Gulbadin Hikmatyar, and his party.
In a brief statement here on Sunday, he said that the JI had always been of the view that attempts to resolve issues through gun instead of dialogue would be counterproductive.
He said that all the stake holders should now move towards dialogue for a lasting peace in Afghanistan and sit together to search out a solution of the prevailing Afghan situation.
Sirajul Haq said that Gulbadin Hikmatyar was s seasoned politician and statesman and it was hoped that he would play a key role in bringing together warring groups and parties and stake holders to the negotiation table and spare no effort for restoring peace in the war torn country.
JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, has also welcomed the lifting of UN sanctions against Gulbadin Hikmatyar and said that this would be a milestone in the political solution of the Afghanistan situation and restoration of peace. He was of the view that the Afghan government and the Hizbe Islami of Hikmatyar would soon enter into an agreement which would also help improve Pak- Afghan ties.-Sabah

