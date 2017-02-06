Monday , 6 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz

Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 5, 2017 In News Comments Off on Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz
Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, February 5: Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan will always support Kashmiris on every forum.
As Pakistanis are observing Kashmir Day on Sunday (5 February) PM said that India has deprived Kashmiris of the right of self-determination for last seven decades.
PM said that Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters like always and will always stand with them in every situation.
He added that Kashmir is an incomplete agenda of division of sub-continent and declared as disputed territory by United Nations (UN).
President Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan would always offer moral, ethical, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiris.-DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

NA body seeks immediate UN intervention on Kashmir
UN should fulfill the promises it had made with the Kashmiris: Imran
Fourteen residents, scout killed as avalanche hits Chitral
Pakistan will always support Kashmiri brothers and sisters: Nawaz
Siraj welcomes waving of UN sanctions against Gulbadin Hikmatyar and his party
Shujaat and Musharraf in Dubai discuss current political situation
Qatar government has no link with prince’s letter: Ambassador
COAS directs rescue and relief efforts in snow hit areas
All measures to be taken to complete the project in the given time: CDA Chairman
Death toll from Afghan avalanches tops 100
SPORTS BCCI gives nod to high-octane Pak-India Champions Trophy clash
New Zealand wins third ODI and series against Australia

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions