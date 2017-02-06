UN should fulfill the promises it had made with the Kashmiris: Imran

ISLAMABAD, February 5: PTI Chairman, Imran Khan on Sunday said that Indian occupation of Kashmir on gun point is cruelty.
He said the Indian forces are making the human rights violations in Kashmir. On the avalanche in Chital, he expressed the grief over the loss of lives there.
In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that we pay salute to the spirit of independence of Kashmiri people. He said that the United Nations should fullfil it promises with the Kashmiris. He said that the victims of Chitral should be provided speedy relief. – Agencies
