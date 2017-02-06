Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout Pakistan and AJK on 5th February 2017 to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris. Rallies and protest meetings were held and participants pledged to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The day started with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, followed by mass rallies, symposia, walks for peace, conventions, meetings and speech contests. The legislators of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council paid tributes to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle. In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly visited the offices of the United Nations to present a memorandum urging it to implement UNSC resolutions.
Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed in 1990 on the call of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was then opposition leader and chief minister of Punjab. Keeping in view the importance of the issue, the federal government headed by Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto declared February 5th as a public holiday; thus the day became a national event. However, with the passage of time it has evolved into a global event. The day is observed to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK) in their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives while fighting against Indian occupation. Kashmiris have undergone untold sufferings for the last 70 years, but international community has been found wanting in discharging its obligations in implementation of UNSC resolutions. It would be appropriate to give background of this day.
On 19th January 1990, puppet chief minister Farooq Abdullah was forced to resign and Governor Rule was enforced in IOK under Jagmohan Malhotra known for his hatred for Muslims and Kashmiris. He unleashed reign of terror and Indian forces launched cordon and search operation. Thousands of Kashmiris took to the streets against Indian military’s repression that had fired indiscriminately killing over fifty people and injuring hundreds of them. On 5th January1949, United Nations Security Council had passed resolution bestowing the right to the people of Kashmir to join Pakistan or India through a plebiscite to be held under the aegis of the UN. According to the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan of June 3, 1947, passed by the British Parliament on July 18, 1947, the Indian British colony was to be divided into two sovereign states. The Hindu-majority areas were to form India and the Muslim-majority areas Pakistan.
Under the criterion of partition, the princely states had to accede either to Pakistan or to India, keeping in consideration the geographical situation and communal demography. Being a Muslim-majority state, with an 87% Muslim population, Kashmir had a natural tendency to accede to Pakistan, but the evil designs of its then Hindu ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, and the Indian National Congress paved the way to destroy the future of millions of people of Kashmir. India occupied the state by deploying its army there on October 27, 1947, in total disregard to the spirit of the partition plan and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations. It has to be mentioned that despite UN resolutions and commitment of the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, India refuses to implement the resolutions. Situation today has become more complicated.
Hurriyat leadership has been suppressed by the PDP-BJP Government by not allowing them to organize rallies for demanding freedom and expressing love for Pakistan. Their leaders were detained in Police Stations or kept under house arrests during all important events. Pakistan is committed to the just and democratic solution of Kashmir dispute, that is Plebiscite. However, India has never been serious in resolution of the dispute, neither through bilateral dialogue nor involving third party mediation nor by abiding by the UN Resolutions. In the wake of changing regional and global dynamics, resolution of the issue has become a top most priority but unsensitized international community is perhaps waiting for emergence of regional crises out of Kashmir dispute. As global players do not find any interest in resolution of the dispute, it has become a humanitarian issue in the region.
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed
Mohammad Jamil
Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout Pakistan and AJK on 5th February 2017 to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris. Rallies and protest meetings were held and participants pledged to seek a resolution of the Kashmir issue according to United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The day started with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people, followed by mass rallies, symposia, walks for peace, conventions, meetings and speech contests. The legislators of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the AJK Council paid tributes to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their continuous struggle. In Islamabad, members of the Kashmir Committee of the National Assembly visited the offices of the United Nations to present a memorandum urging it to implement UNSC resolutions.
Kashmir Solidarity Day was first observed in 1990 on the call of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was then opposition leader and chief minister of Punjab. Keeping in view the importance of the issue, the federal government headed by Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto declared February 5th as a public holiday; thus the day became a national event. However, with the passage of time it has evolved into a global event. The day is observed to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK) in their ongoing freedom struggle, and to pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives while fighting against Indian occupation. Kashmiris have undergone untold sufferings for the last 70 years, but international community has been found wanting in discharging its obligations in implementation of UNSC resolutions. It would be appropriate to give background of this day.
On 19th January 1990, puppet chief minister Farooq Abdullah was forced to resign and Governor Rule was enforced in IOK under Jagmohan Malhotra known for his hatred for Muslims and Kashmiris. He unleashed reign of terror and Indian forces launched cordon and search operation. Thousands of Kashmiris took to the streets against Indian military’s repression that had fired indiscriminately killing over fifty people and injuring hundreds of them. On 5th January1949, United Nations Security Council had passed resolution bestowing the right to the people of Kashmir to join Pakistan or India through a plebiscite to be held under the aegis of the UN. According to the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan of June 3, 1947, passed by the British Parliament on July 18, 1947, the Indian British colony was to be divided into two sovereign states. The Hindu-majority areas were to form India and the Muslim-majority areas Pakistan.
Under the criterion of partition, the princely states had to accede either to Pakistan or to India, keeping in consideration the geographical situation and communal demography. Being a Muslim-majority state, with an 87% Muslim population, Kashmir had a natural tendency to accede to Pakistan, but the evil designs of its then Hindu ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, and the Indian National Congress paved the way to destroy the future of millions of people of Kashmir. India occupied the state by deploying its army there on October 27, 1947, in total disregard to the spirit of the partition plan and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations. It has to be mentioned that despite UN resolutions and commitment of the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, India refuses to implement the resolutions. Situation today has become more complicated.
Hurriyat leadership has been suppressed by the PDP-BJP Government by not allowing them to organize rallies for demanding freedom and expressing love for Pakistan. Their leaders were detained in Police Stations or kept under house arrests during all important events. Pakistan is committed to the just and democratic solution of Kashmir dispute, that is Plebiscite. However, India has never been serious in resolution of the dispute, neither through bilateral dialogue nor involving third party mediation nor by abiding by the UN Resolutions. In the wake of changing regional and global dynamics, resolution of the issue has become a top most priority but unsensitized international community is perhaps waiting for emergence of regional crises out of Kashmir dispute. As global players do not find any interest in resolution of the dispute, it has become a humanitarian issue in the region.
About Mohammad Jamil
Related posts
Bitter Truth About Kashmir
February 5, 2017
Indian-Held Kashmir: A Valley Of Misfortunes
February 5, 2017
Guessing future Afghan trajectory
February 3, 2017
Bruce Riedel’s tirade against Pakistan
February 3, 2017