Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Shaukat Basra wounded in gun attack in Haroonabad

Posted date : February 6, 2017
BAHAWALNAGAR, February 6: A man was killed and three others were wounded in a gun attack on a sit-in staged by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) against local police on Monday.
It should be mentioned here that one of central Punjab leaders Shaukat Basra is among the wounded in a protest demonstration that was organized in Haroonabad. The sources said wounded Shaukat Basra is out of danger. The deceased is Shaukat Basra’s secretary Imtiaz, according to PPP secretary information Chaudhry Manzoor.
Chaudhry Manzoor condemned the attack on Shaukat Basra saying the Pakistan Muslim Leafgue-Nawaz (PML-N) ‘Gullu Butts’ assaulted the peaceful protest sit-in. He demanded the people responsible for the attack be arrested immediately.
Talking to Samaa, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira condemned the attack. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the attack and held the attack as brazen act of terrorism. Meantime, the workers of the PPP are gathering at the attack site. -DNA

