MQM’s Saleem Shahzad taken into custody at Karachi airport

KARACHI, February 6: Former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Saleem Shahzad was taken into custody on Monday upon his arrival at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Dubai.
According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar along with his team arrested Shahzad who arrived at Karachi airport on board EK-600 flight. The police officers are holding interrogation from the leader regarding different charges including
his escape from the country on fake ID card in 1990s.
He was also declared as proclaimed offender in Dr Asim case whereas the court has also given orders of his arrest. Talking to media, the leader said that he will face the charges against him after taking advice from his legal lawyers.
He would also make an important announcement regarding his political affiliation after his return. MQM Pakistan leader said that a number of accusations were hurled at him in the past and he is planning to answer all those.
This is not the first time Shahzad has vowed to return as earlier in August 2016, he made a similar claim. In October last year, Saleem Shahzad claimed that PSP and MQM Pakistan led by Dr Farooq Sattar would soon join hands. -DNA
