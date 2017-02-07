RAWALPINDI, February 6: Indian troops carried out unprovoked firing along the Working Boundary in Zafarwal sector on Monday morning.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army opened firing at 8:30 am Pakistan Rangers Punjab responded effectively and silenced the guns of enemy. However; no loss of life or property has been reported yet. Indian forces have several times conducted ceasefire violation across the Working Boundary and Line of Control (LoC), resulting in immense loss of precious lives and property.-DNA
Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector
