Tuesday , 7 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector

Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : February 6, 2017 In News Comments Off on Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector
Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

RAWALPINDI, February 6: Indian troops carried out unprovoked firing along the Working Boundary in Zafarwal sector on Monday morning.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army opened firing at 8:30 am Pakistan Rangers Punjab responded effectively and silenced the guns of enemy. However; no loss of life or property has been reported yet. Indian forces have several times conducted ceasefire violation across the Working Boundary and Line of Control (LoC), resulting in immense loss of precious lives and property.-DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

LNG agreement is for personal interests of Nawaz family: Imran
Wah Cantt: PM, Army Chief inaugurate brass mill up-gradation project
Pakistan wants India’s entire nuclear programme under IAEA safeguards
KPK Assembly condemns Trump’s Muslim ban in fresh resolution
Panama case: CJ approves leave request by PM’s lawyer
Corruption free Pakistan is PTI’s destination: Sarwar
Very difficult for PM to walk away unaffected in Panama Leaks case: Aitzaz
Indian troops open unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector
MQM’s Saleem Shahzad taken into custody at Karachi airport
Shaukat Basra wounded in gun attack in Haroonabad
UK Mayor lauds Chairman CDA efforts to convert Islamabad into a modern metropolis
PSL 2017 trophy unveiled in Dubai

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions